Markets
Board meetings in progress
09 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
FrieslandCampina 08.02.2021 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in progress
Engro Pakistan Monday P.M. for the Period
Limited ended Dec 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
