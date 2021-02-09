World
White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup
- "Certainly we are concerned about China's absence from the conversation and lack of a vocal role," Psaki said a White House briefing.
09 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The White House is concerned about China's absence from any international conversation about the recent coup in Myanmar, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
