1 killed, 5 suspected militants arrested in clash with CTD in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police killed on Monday one suspected militant in an intelligence-based operation in Karachi.

The CTD also arrested five militants in the operation and foiled a terror plot. CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said that a shootout that lasted for more than an hour took place between the suspects and law enforcement agencies at Shah Latif Town.

Hamid further said that a rickshaw fitted with explosives was found at their hideout which was defused by the bomb disposal squad. He also said that foreigners were present among the arrested suspects, DAWN reported.

According to the bomb disposal squad, hundreds of bullets, two rockets, suicide jackets, grenades and Kalashnikovs were recovered in the operation. Earlier, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority had warned of a major terrorist activity in Karachi.

A presser will be held today at the CTD DIG office, attended by Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar.