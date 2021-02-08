ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,988 Decreased By ▼ -20.73 (-0.41%)
BR30 25,686 Increased By ▲ 11.4 (0.04%)
KSE100 46,700 Decreased By ▼ -205.44 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,498 Decreased By ▼ -78.06 (-0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling slips slightly versus dollar; speculators' net long position increases

  • Britain has injected over 12 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is on track to meet a target to vaccinate everyone in the most vulnerable groups by mid-February.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

LONDON: The pound was little changed on Monday, slightly down against a stronger dollar, while analysts were bullish on its outlook and latest positioning data showed the overall speculative long position on the British currency had increased.

The pound has strengthened against both dollar and euro in February, boosted by heightened risk appetite in global markets, optimism surrounding the UK's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and a lessening of negative rates expectations.

The Bank of England (BoE) reported the findings of its consultation with banks about the feasibility of implementing negative rates last week.

Banks told the BoE that they would need at least six months to work out how to respond to negative rates - prompting the pound to rise as investors scaled back any expectations of the policy being introduced.

Negative rates are "unlikely to happen over the next 6 months due to operational risks, while the need to go negative after the 6-month period will be rather low as we expect a strong 2Q economic recovery", wrote ING FX strategists Francesco Pesole and Petr Krpata in a note to clients.

"Coupled with the fast vaccination, GBP is set to benefit and GBP/USD to grind slowly higher next week," they said, adding that they expect cable to move towards $1.50 by the end of the year.

At 0845 GMT, the pound was down around 0.2% against a stronger dollar at $1.3716.

Versus the euro, it was little changed at 87.72 pence per euro.

Speculators' net long position on the pound got bigger in the week to Feb. 2, according to weekly CFTC futures data. The market has been net bullish on the pound since early December 2020, with the UK's relative success in vaccine rollouts helping to lift sentiment.

Britain has injected over 12 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is on track to meet a target to vaccinate everyone in the most vulnerable groups by mid-February.

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, but Britain said the shot still stopped death and serious illness.

US employment growth rebounded less than expected in January and job losses in December were worse than initially thought, prompting the dollar to dip but strengthening the argument for additional government funding to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank of England Pound AstraZeneca's vaccine Covid19 Vaccine

Sterling slips slightly versus dollar; speculators' net long position increases

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters