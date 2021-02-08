ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -18.79 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 25.41 (0.1%)
KSE100 46,715 Decreased By ▼ -190.94 (-0.41%)
KSE30 19,501 Decreased By ▼ -74.55 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England stretch lead to 360 in India Test

  • He then got Dom Sibley for 16 and Ben Stokes caught behind for seven to take his match tally to six.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

CHENNAI: England skipper Joe Root hit a brisk 40 to extend their second innings lead to 360 on day four of the opening Test against India on Monday.

England reached 119 for five at tea in Chennai after starting with a lead of 241. Ollie Pope, on 18, and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, on 14, were batting.

Root, who hit 218 in the first innings of his 100th Test, took the attack to the opposition in his 32-ball knock laced with seven boundaries before being trapped lbw off paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets including Rory Burns on the first ball of the innings before lunch.

He then got Dom Sibley for 16 and Ben Stokes caught behind for seven to take his match tally to six.

Paceman Ishant Sharma bagged his 300th Test wicket after he sent Dan Lawrence trudging back to the pavilion for 18.

Earlier India were bowled out for 337 in the first session and fell 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

But England decided against making the home side bat again.

Ben Stokes Jos Buttler England skipper Joe Root Dom Sibley

England stretch lead to 360 in India Test

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters