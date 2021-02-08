Markets
Kenya's shilling stable amid little activity in the market
- At 0723 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.55/75 to the dollar.
08 Feb 2021
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling was stable on Monday with little activity in the market from both exporters or importers, traders said.
At 0723 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.55/75 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close.
