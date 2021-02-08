Markets
Two more LNG tankers scheduled to arrive in Britain in Feb
08 Feb 2021
LONDON: Two more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain in February, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. LNG tanker Pan Africa is scheduled to arrive at Britain's Dragon terminal on Feb. 21.
LNG tanker Gaslog Westminster is due to arrive in Britain on Feb. 21, but is yet to declare which terminal it will arrival at, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
