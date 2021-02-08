Mitchell leads NBA-best Jazz over Pacers, Kings edge Clips

WASHINGTON: Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, passed off 11 assists and grabbed nine rebounds to spark the NBA-best Utah Jazz to their fourth straight victory on Sunday, beating Indiana 103-95.

Mitchell matched a career high in assists but just missed a triple double as Utah won for the 15th time in 16 games while the Pacers lost for the fifth time in six starts.

"My mind wasn't really on that at the end of the day," Mitchell said of a triple double. "I'm just trying to go out there and find ways to impact the game."

The Jazz, who improved to 19-5 with the road triumph, also had 18 points from Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic, 16 points and 16 rebounds from French center Rudy Gobert and 17 points off the bench by guard Jordan Clarkson.

"There were times we were tired, there were times we had to dig deep but we did it collectively and I think that's the biggest thing," Mitchell said.

Indiana fell to 12-12 with a third consecutive loss despite 20 points by Lithuanian forward Domantas Sabonis, who fouled out in the fourth quarter after hitting only 7-of-19 from the floor thanks to Gobert's good defense.

"My goal is to make sure they don't score," Gobert said. "It's on me to make sure they take the toughest shot possible and if they make it, they make it."

De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points on 15-of-25 shooting to spark the Sacramento Kings to their fourth consecutive triumph, a 113-110 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lou Williams and Nicolas Batum missed tying 3-point attempts in the dying seconds and Kings guard Buddy Hield added the last of his 22 points on two free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining to seal the win by Sacramento (12-11).

Williams had 23 points off the bench to lead the Clippers (17-8) while Kawhi Leonard had 20 and 10 rebounds.

Miami center Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead six double-digit scorers for the Heat in a 109-103 triumph at New York.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (9-14) despite 3-of-11 shooting, going 11-of-12 at the free throw line.

Julius Randle had game highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds in a losing cause for the Knicks (11-14).

Multiple media reports Sunday said the Detroit Pistons traded veteran guard Derrick Rose -- second in scoring among NBA reserves -- to the Knicks, where he will reunite with coach Tom Thibodeau after the two were paired previously in Chicago and Minnesota.

The Pistons would land guard Dennis Smith Jr and a second-round pick in this year's NBA Draft in return for Rose, who is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds a game.