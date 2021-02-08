ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
Chelsea's Tuchel says the goals will come for Werner

  • Minutes after an own goal by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, Werner pounced on a mistake and was brought down by Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho after 58 minutes.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

LONDON: Chelsea's new German coach Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his compatriot Timo Werner who played a big part in both goals in a 2-1 away win at Sheffield United on Sunday, and looks to be putting a bad run of form behind him.

"We are very happy. This was a big step forward," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"He won the decisive penalty against Tottenham (last week) and today again, and the first goal was an amazing run and an amazing assist. The goals will come if he continues like this. I do not worry."

Werner has not scored in the Premier League since he got his fourth goal of the season in early November and he cut a forlorn figure in the final games of Frank Lampard's time as coach which ended with Lampard's dismissal in January.

Werner said he was happy with his assists on Sunday but conceded it had been a long time since he was last on the score sheet.

He also said Tuchel was asking different things of him than Lampard and was pushing him into a more central role.

"Now I play a left 10, not a left winger, so I have more space for my runs in the middle and I can play behind the striker or with a 10 behind me as a second striker so (it's) very good for me," Werner said.

The German, who joined Chelsea for a reported 50 million euros ($60 million) last summer, carved out the breakthrough against Sheffield United on Sunday when he sprinted free on the left and cut the ball back for Mason Mount to make it 1-0 to the Blues.

Minutes after an own goal by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, Werner pounced on a mistake and was brought down by Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho after 58 minutes.

Getting Werner firing again was the most immediate challenge for Tuchel on arriving at Stamford Bridge, yet he is also under pressure to get the best out of fellow German Kai Havertz. The midfielder, another expensive acquisition last summer, was not in the squad for Sunday's game after a recent injury.

