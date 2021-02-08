President Biden will not lift sanctions on Iran to bring them to the negotiating table

President Joe Biden has stated that the United States will not lift economic sanctions on Iran, in order to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table for the revival of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

The President in an interview with CBS News, when asked about whether the United States will ease sanctions to bring Iran back to the negotiating table, replied "no".

The Trump Administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, which pushed their bilateral relations to their lowest point since the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

While Biden has said that he will seek to revive the deal, he insisted that Iran must first reverse its uranium enrichment, creating a tight contest between the two nations.

On Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader urged the United States to lift all sanctions if it wants the country to live up to its commitments under the nuclear deal, stating that “If [the U.S] wants Iran to return to its commitments, it must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification then we will return to our commitments".

Khamenei added that "This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all of the country’s officials are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it", reiterating Iranian leaders’ previous remarks that the US must ease its sanctions before Iran comes back into compliance.