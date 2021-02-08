ANL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
ASC 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
ASL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 99.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
DGKC 117.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.03%)
EPCL 47.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-4.63%)
FCCL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.41%)
FFBL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.45%)
HUBC 91.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.91%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.65%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
TRG 119.59 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (5.81%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,701 Increased By ▲ 26.32 (0.1%)
KSE100 46,911 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,574 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran must stop enriching uranium beyond nuclear deal's limits - U.S. official

  • U.S. President Joe Biden meant to convey that Iran needs to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits permitted under the Iran nuclear deal in a television interview broadcast on Sunday, a senior Biden administration official said.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden meant to convey that Iran needs to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits permitted under the Iran nuclear deal in a television interview broadcast on Sunday, a senior Biden administration official said.

“They have to stop enriching beyond the limits of the JCPOA,” said the official, referring to the deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “There is nothing changed in the U.S. position. The United States wants Iran to come back into (compliance with) its JCPOA commitments and if does, the United States will do the same.”

United States Iran Iran Nuclear Deal US Iran tensions biden administration

Iran must stop enriching uranium beyond nuclear deal's limits - U.S. official

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters