Iran must stop enriching uranium beyond nuclear deal's limits - U.S. official
- U.S. President Joe Biden meant to convey that Iran needs to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits permitted under the Iran nuclear deal in a television interview broadcast on Sunday, a senior Biden administration official said.
08 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden meant to convey that Iran needs to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits permitted under the Iran nuclear deal in a television interview broadcast on Sunday, a senior Biden administration official said.
“They have to stop enriching beyond the limits of the JCPOA,” said the official, referring to the deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “There is nothing changed in the U.S. position. The United States wants Iran to come back into (compliance with) its JCPOA commitments and if does, the United States will do the same.”
