ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.32%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
DGKC 116.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.26%)
EPCL 48.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-4.12%)
FCCL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.21%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.72%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.28%)
HUBC 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.91%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
POWER 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
PPL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TRG 119.03 Increased By ▲ 6.01 (5.32%)
UNITY 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,994 Decreased By ▼ -13.88 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,629 Decreased By ▼ -45.87 (-0.18%)
KSE100 46,855 Decreased By ▼ -50.38 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -27.85 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

  • Scores of social media users captured the disaster, with footage showing water tearing through the narrow valley below one of the power plants with terrifying force.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

RISHIKESH: Fourteen people were confirmed dead on Monday and at least 170 others were still missing after a chunk of glacier broke off and unleashed a devastating flash flood in India, officials said.

The wall of water barrelled down a valley in India's Himalayan north on Sunday morning, destroying bridges, roads and two hydroelectric power plants.

"There was a cloud of dust as the water went by. The ground shook like an earthquake," local inhabitant Om Agarwal told Indian TV.

Uttarakhand state government said on Monday 14 bodies have been recovered from different places but that according to local officials 170 others were missing. Fifteen had been rescued.

On Sunday police had put the number of people missing at more than 200, most of them from the two power plants.

Some were trapped in two tunnels cut off by the floods and by mud and rocks. Twelve people were rescued from one of the tunnels on Sunday but 25-30 more were still trapped in the second one, state disaster relief official Piyoosh Rautela told AFP.

With the main road washed away, paramilitary rescuers had to climb down a hillside on ropes to reach the entrance.

Several hundred rescue workers resumed their search operation at first light on Monday including national and state disaster response teams, the army and navy diving teams.

Officials said two dams had been emptied to stop the flood waters from reaching the holy towns of Rishikesh and Haridwar where authorities barred people from going near the river.

Villages on hillsides overlooking the river were evacuated, but as night fell authorities said the main flood danger had passed.

'India prays'

Scores of social media users captured the disaster, with footage showing water tearing through the narrow valley below one of the power plants with terrifying force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was monitoring the relief operation.

"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there," he said on Twitter.

India RISHIKESH Fourteen people were confirmed dead Om Agarwal Uttarakhand

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters