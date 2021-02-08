Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has decided to abolish 70,000 posts in various Ministries/Divisions which are vacant for more than a year, official sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet Prime Minister, Imran Khan inquired about on-ground impact of these measures. The Adviser to PM on IRA responded that the impact of these measures is incremental, as it was an on-going process which would exhibit results in due course.

Responding to a query by the Prime Minister regarding financial benefit of these reforms, the Cabinet Secretary suggested that the financial impact of reforms could be determined by comparing this years' budget allocation with next financial years' demand in pay and allowances for all the entities whose status has been re-determined by these reforms. He further pointed out that the mandate of the Implementation Committee also included cost-benefit analysis of each reform, which did not happen. However, this may be done for determining impact assessment of these reforms.

Prime Minister Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr Ishrat Hussain also faced criticism for not completing the task of restructuring of loss making public sector organisations.

A member of the Cabinet pointed out the shortcomings in the system which was creating hiccups in day-to-day business. The Minister for Information Technology assured the forum to redress the issues of NITB so that the target of e-Governance is achieved as per the given timelines. Commenting on the importance of adoption of e-Governance and e-Office, the members of the Cabinet underscored the need to adopt them on fast track, which will revolutionise the governance as per the vision of Prime Minister.

The Cabinet was informed that around 70,000 posts in various Ministries and Divisions, which were vacant for more than a year, would be abolished. This will, however, not apply to the posts where the recruitment process has already started.

The issue of disparity in the pay packages of different categories of civil servants also came under discussion. The Prime Minister directed the relevant ministries to address it on priority.

The Cabinet was informed that Federal Government entities have been reduced from 441 to 324: Vacant posts of BS 1-16 in Ministries/Divisions to be abolished for one year and a summary is being prepared for abolishing 70,000 vacant posts (BS 1-16) by Finance Division.

Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC) is working on reforms with relevant Ministries on key economic institutions e.g. FBR, SECP, SBP, PIA, CAA and Pakistan railways among others.

Reforms within these entities largely relate to improving governance, rationalising service structure and introducing digitisation in the service delivery, which are to be achieved once reforms are implemented.

It was stated that roadmap for e-Governance has already been approved, upgrade of websites to 3G version and launch of web portals is underway. Proposals to revise Rules of Business have been finalised by CCIR. Establishment Manual is being reviewed for purging the outdated material and making it concise. Updated EstaCode and Establishment Manual would be made accessible online. All Divisions are at Level 2 or above and NITB is expected to complete the process by end of January, 2021. In this regard Cabinet Division is preparing summaries. Exercise to be completed by June 2021.

Liquidation, merger and transfer of entities to provinces or relevant ministries would reduce expenditure. Summary is being prepared for abolishing 70,000 vacant posts (BS 1-16) by Finance Division. Currant expenditure on running of Civil Administration has been frozen in nominal terms and declined in real terms.

The Pay and Pension Commission 2020 has been formed to consider existing pay and pension structure of the Federal Government and provide proposals for any necessary changes. The Committee on MP and SPPS has been constituted to attract best talent and skilled manpower in the public sector-22 posts which will submit its report by next month.

International advertisements and head hunting have been allowed to the Ministries and their organisations to attract talent and skilled manpower from across the globe.

The Cabinet took note of the presentation made by the Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms & Austerity and directed the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) to review the restructuring reforms and concomitant impact, in light of the ToRs of the Task Force, on a monthly basis and brief the Cabinet accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021