Ulema delegation of Egypt visits Data Darbar

LAHORE: A five-member Ulema and Mushaikh delegation of Jamia Azhar Egypt, led by Sheikh-ul-Azhar Dr Ahmad Altayab, visited mazar of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash Ali Hajveri here on Sunday.

They performed traditional chador-laying ceremony on the grave of the saint and offered dua. The delegation consisted of Dr Abdul Rehman Hamad, Dr Muhammad Abdul Baseer Khizeeri, Dr Muhammad Alraskhala, Dr Ahmad Shible and Dr Khalid Abdul Nabi.

Later, the delegation, along with Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, visited different departments Data Darbar complex.