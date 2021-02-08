ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSM workers end sit-in on minister’s appeal

NNI 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sacked Steel Mill workers ended their sit-in in front of the residence of CEO Steel Mill on the request of Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who visited them for solidarity on Sunday.

The Provincial Minister also attended the funeral prayers of Steel Mill worker Sher Muhammad who died last night at sit in.

Talking to protesting workers and media person Syed Nasir Hussain Shah requested the protesting workers to end their sit in and vowed to extend legal, constitutional and moral assistance to workers movement. The Provincial Minister advised sit in participant not to rely on insensitive PTI rulers adding that their sit in had no effect on the ‘U turn’ champions.

“PTI had not sacked workers forcibly, who had given their whole lives serving the mill, if they have any sympathy with the workers,” the minister said and recalled that before coming to government PTI had made commitment with steel mill workers for running the mill and promised not to sack any workers but after coming into power, they had taken usual u turn on their stance on steel mill issue also.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added that Sindh government was standing with workers in their legitimate struggle and from day one Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had instructed Sindh government to extend every possible support to sacked steel mill workers. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that Chief Minster Sindh constituted a committee comprised of him and Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Advisor Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Waqar Mehdi and others. He told the workers that Sindh government had written a letter to federal government for seeking control of steel mill and added that they were also sending the reminder on the issue in form of another letter.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Assembly had also passed resolution on the steel mill matter. The Sindh Chief Minister had got included the issue of steel mill in the agenda of Council of Common Interest (CCI).

