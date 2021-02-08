SC forms two larger, 7 regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted two larger benches and five regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench each at SC Karachi and Lahore Registries to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the reference filed by President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan regarding elections for the members of the Senate of Pakistan.

On Tuesday, a nine-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice MAzhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear case filed by Abdul Rauf Rind regarding nomination papers dispute in general election 2018.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi. The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will hear cases at SC Lahore Registry while a three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, suo moto notice case regarding rights of minorities, post-arrest bail plea filed by Muhammad Javed Akhtar Chaudhry Secretary Union Council ICT allegedly involved in embezzlement and misappropriation of funds and recruitment of ghost employees, post-arrest bail plea filed by Musa Khan and according to NAB petitioner Musa along with other co-accused made illegal appointment of his son and nephew and embezzled/misappropriated huge amount in funds of Sustainable Land Management Program and furthermore Petitioner accumulated assets beyond known legal sources of income, post-arrest bail pleas filed by Taha Raza, Hussain Lawai and Muhammad Umair involved in fake bank accounts/money laundering, matter regarding construction of Nai Guj Dam, cases relating to PEMRA against banning of Drama Serial “Jalan” telecasted by ARY Digital and writ petition seeking establishment of Burnt Unit in DHQ, Karachi.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.