Martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Butt on 11th

MIRPUR (AJK: Capacious programs are being designed to observe the 37th martyrdom day of veteran leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement Muhammad Maqbool Butt shaheed at both sides of the line of control including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally-occupied Jammu & Kashmir on February 11 – with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed Kashmiri leader till the achievement of legitimate right of self determination by the Jammu & Kashmir people through the liberation of the motherland from long Indian subjugation, J & K Liberation Front sources said.