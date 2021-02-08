ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sindh govt informed: Vaccines only administered to healthcare workers

Recorder Report 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar who is supervising the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Sunday said that the Sindh government has been told to ensure that the coronavirus vaccines are only administered to healthcare workers after complaints received from the province.

“A complaint was received that the coronavirus vaccines are being given to acquaintances in Karachi than the healthcare workers,” Asad Umar stated in a tweet.

“The NCOC team, under the supervision of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, held a meeting with the Sindh government representatives, where they were firmly told to ensure that the vaccine is only given to healthcare workers,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

