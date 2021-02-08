ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PCMEA urges SBP to resolve exports issues

APP 08 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Sunday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take practical steps to resolve their issues related to exports.

In this connection, the association held a meeting under the chairmanship of Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed here. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Saeed Khan, Major Akhtar Nazir (retd), Daniel Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan and others attended the meeting, in which issues related to carpet industry were discussed in detail.

Riaz Ahmed said that some of the SBP’s barriers to exports were discouraging their foreign customers.

“The exports of the handmade carpet industry are very different from the exports of other products therefore the SBP must realize this fact and accept our justification in this regard, besides resolving the carpet manufacturers’ audit issues,” he added.

He suggested that State Bank of Pakistan should hold a detailed meeting with PCMEA office-bearers to sort out their problems as soon as possible. “We also appeal to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to assign a special responsibility to one of his representatives to whom we can apprise him of our problems so that the handmade carpet industry, which is in crisis, can breathe a sigh of relief,” he asserted.

Riaz Ahmed said that despite being a part of the export sector, the carpet manufacturers were deeply concerned over the unresolved issues.

SBP PCMEA Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers Exporters Association Carpet Training Institute

PCMEA urges SBP to resolve exports issues

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Threats from Afghan-based terror groups: UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position: FO

Animation industry: MoITT, ISPR collaborate for development

Iran takes ‘final’ stance on nuclear deal

Receivables/payables dispute: KE seeks resolution on equity, fairness Shariah basis

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.