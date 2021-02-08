52 more die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a total of 52 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,346 new positive cases on Sunday.

According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday, out of 53 deaths during the last 24 hours, 44 died in hospital and nine other died out of hospital on February 06 with most deaths reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The data shows that there are currently total of 32,265 active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan while a total of 36,954 tests were conducted with Sindh 12,570, Punjab 12,167, KP 5,986, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4,922, Balochistan 541, Gilgit-Baltistan 360 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 408.

So far, a total of 510,242 people have been recovered from coronavirus across Pakistan making it a significant count. It further stated that there was no patient on ventilators in AJK, GB and Balochistan, whereas a total of 259 patients are on ventilators across Pakistan.

A total of 554,474 cases detected so far with AJK 9,199, Balochistan 18,859, GB 4,916, ICT 41,934, KP 68338, Punjab 160580, Sindh 2, 50,648.

The data further shows that the Covid-19 related deaths has reached to 11967 deaths with Sindh 4087, Punjab 4880, KP 1952, ICT 478, Balochistan 196, GB 102, and AJK 272. The total tests conducted so far were 8,192,720 tests across Pakistan.

