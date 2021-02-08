32 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 32 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,119 and 399 new cases emerged when 9,136 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 32 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,119 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,136 samples were tested which detected 399 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,800,480 tests have been conducted against which 251,046 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 227,599 patients have recovered, including 410 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,369 patients were under treatment; of them 18,762 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 599 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 555 patients was stated to be critical, including 69 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 399 new cases, 213 have been detected from Karachi, including 73 from East, 68 South, 25 Korangi, 25 Central, 18 West and 13 Malir.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

