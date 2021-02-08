JS Bank celebrates the Power of its People

KARACHI: Completing another year of growth, JS Bank held an engagement session for its retail banking and product & marketing teams at the Mohatta Palace. Recognising that its success would not have been possible without its people which serve as the backbone of the organization, the Bank put together an event with the theme ‘The Power of You’ to applaud the efforts of JS Bank team members and their unmatched commitment and dedication to the Bank. In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, JS Bank set a new record and closed the year with a deposit base of over Rs 430 billion. Other numbers showed similar growth with payroll financing crossing the Rs 12 billion mark while its signature product of Gold Finance stood at Rs 7 billion for the year. The Bank was recognised as the Best SME Bank at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards as well as the Best Bank for SMEs and CSR at AsiaMoney 2020.

The event included various engagement activities, an award segment for key individuals and the launch of the new and improved JS Mobile Banking Application. This was followed by a note of thanks by President & CEO, Basir Shamsie and speech by Chief Operating Officer, Imran Haleem Shaikh as well as a call to continue their efforts and take the Bank forward to new heights of success.

Addressing gathering Basir Shamsie said “This event is a celebration of our colleagues who have realized their true potential and exhibited great leadership skills in such an unpredictable situation. The initiatives, the sense of responsibility and the execution shown by all of you exhibit the kind of future and leadership that awaits this Bank – a future that we look forward. Saath kar mil kar -barhna hai aagey!”

The speeches were followed by dinner and festive music for the entertainment of all present and was a much-needed event for the JS family.—PR

