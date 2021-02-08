ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
JS Bank celebrates the Power of its People

08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Completing another year of growth, JS Bank held an engagement session for its retail banking and product & marketing teams at the Mohatta Palace. Recognising that its success would not have been possible without its people which serve as the backbone of the organization, the Bank put together an event with the theme ‘The Power of You’ to applaud the efforts of JS Bank team members and their unmatched commitment and dedication to the Bank. In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, JS Bank set a new record and closed the year with a deposit base of over Rs 430 billion. Other numbers showed similar growth with payroll financing crossing the Rs 12 billion mark while its signature product of Gold Finance stood at Rs 7 billion for the year. The Bank was recognised as the Best SME Bank at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards as well as the Best Bank for SMEs and CSR at AsiaMoney 2020.

The event included various engagement activities, an award segment for key individuals and the launch of the new and improved JS Mobile Banking Application. This was followed by a note of thanks by President & CEO, Basir Shamsie and speech by Chief Operating Officer, Imran Haleem Shaikh as well as a call to continue their efforts and take the Bank forward to new heights of success.

Addressing gathering Basir Shamsie said “This event is a celebration of our colleagues who have realized their true potential and exhibited great leadership skills in such an unpredictable situation. The initiatives, the sense of responsibility and the execution shown by all of you exhibit the kind of future and leadership that awaits this Bank – a future that we look forward. Saath kar mil kar -barhna hai aagey!”

The speeches were followed by dinner and festive music for the entertainment of all present and was a much-needed event for the JS family.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

