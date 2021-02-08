ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Imran Maniar takes charge as SSGC’s MD

KARACHI: Imran Maniar has taken charge as MD Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC. Imran Maniar is an accomplished...
08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Imran Maniar has taken charge as MD Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC.

Imran Maniar is an accomplished professional with more than 30 years of strong track record in building, leading and advising private equity and corporations in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, turnarounds, capital market transactions, logistics, upstream and midstream operations, oil field and engineering services. He has been prolific in managing start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East.

Before joining SSGC, Imran Maniar held CFO positions at Marquard and Bahls AG, GL Noble Denton and Eagle Ford Oil and Gas. He has also served as Manager Strategic Planning at Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Partner at Millennium Ventures LLC and as an Analyst at Solvay. Imran Maniar has a BS in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, an MBA from Rice University and has received CFO training at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Early schooling was at Karachi Grammar School. Imran Maniar is a certified public accountant in the State of California.—PR

