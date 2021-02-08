ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Haleem rejects land encroachment allegations

APP 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday dismissed the allegations levelled against him with regard to involvement in the encroachment of land and said his land and hands are clean.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said this while addressing a press conference.

He said that if allegations are levelled against him, it is his responsibility to respond and clarify his position.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that being an elected representative he is available all the time in his office at the Sindh Assembly and he is ready to show all documents in support of his claims about the land in question.

Responding to a question he said we do not believe in victimization because the heart of our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan is very big.

He said that all formalities to obtain 99 years lease of the land in question have already been completed and furnished to the concerned Board as well as to the Sindh High Court, in a case. Whenever the ban would be lifted, all the challans would be submitted to get the land on 99 years lease, he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Haleem Adil Shaikh has pointed out in a statement that Sheikh’s relatives Tariq Qureshi has file an application in Sindh High Court against the administration for illegal action on farmhouses at Malir and superhighway.

The court has summoned the officials of the provincial administration including Secretary Land Utilization, DC, Assistant Commissioner, Mukhtiarkar and Director Encroachment on February 23.

It is not out of context to mention here that the provincial administration demolished structures of around 200 farmhouses to recover hundreds acres of land in an anti-encroachment operation in the outskirts of Karachi.

