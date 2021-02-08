ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KE delegation visits BQATI Secretariat

08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric delegation headed by CEO Moonis Alvi along with his team visited Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) Secretariat on Wednesday as part of the power utility’s drive to further strengthen industry facilitation through closer coordination.

CEO KE, Alvi was welcomed by the Patron in Chief / Founder President, BQATI, Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Founder Vice President Usman Ahmed and Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ahmed, while the meeting was attended by office-bearers, members managing committee of BQATI, and leading industrialists of Bin Qasim Industrial Zone.

Mian Muhammad Ahmed appreciated KE’s efforts to facilitate industries through initiatives such as a simpler and faster process for acquiring new connections and eased accessibility while Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ahmed assured BQATI support to KE at all levels with regard to energizing industries on war footings.

Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric affirmed KE’s commitment to facilitate industrial consumers through upcoming power generation and transmission projects including the 900 MW RLNG-based power plant at the power utility’s Bin Qasim power complex, 1400 MW increased off-take from the national grid and grid infrastructure addition.

He informed that these were steps that KE had already undertaken towards keeping Karachi energized and shift it to a power surplus position by 2022. In this regard, subsequent to CCOE decision in June 2020 for Approval of Supply of Additional Power to KE from National Grid, KE is engaged in negotiations with the CPPA for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and that by 2023 through completion of Dhabeji and KKI Grid and transmission lines 1,400 MW will be evacuated from the National Grid.

To facilitate BQATI customers, KE offered to establish a Customer Service Centre immediately, in the space given by the association while new connection/load extension processing time and requirements would be made easier and faster and feeder sharing cost up to 1500 KW load will not be charged.—PR

