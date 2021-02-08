ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Feb 08, 2021
Business & Finance

NBP goes live with Rapid-7 (TEM) solution

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) goes live deploys Rapid-7 Threat & Exposure Management Solution (TEM)...
08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) goes live deploys Rapid-7 Threat & Exposure Management Solution (TEM) with Mutex Systems Pvt Ltd.

In view of the on-going Covid-19 related global emergencies and the increasing pace of digitalisation, the notions of ‘proactive risk management’ and ‘attack kill chain’ have become increasingly pertinent & critical.

An agile enterprise IT is exposed to cyber risk, adversarial attacks and similar exposures resulting from the dynamic nature of the underlying critical infrastructure and services the organisation has to offer to its internal and external customers.

This constant change poses challenges for security professionals in understanding and assessing the level of risk their organization is exposed to at any given moment.

NBP recently went live with Rapid-7 -Threat & Exposure Management solution which enables the bank to be on-point with cybersecurity validation, testing, remediation and response enabling a proactive stance when it comes to cybersecurity.—PR

