NBP goes live with Rapid-7 (TEM) solution

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) goes live deploys Rapid-7 Threat & Exposure Management Solution (TEM) with Mutex Systems Pvt Ltd.

In view of the on-going Covid-19 related global emergencies and the increasing pace of digitalisation, the notions of ‘proactive risk management’ and ‘attack kill chain’ have become increasingly pertinent & critical.

An agile enterprise IT is exposed to cyber risk, adversarial attacks and similar exposures resulting from the dynamic nature of the underlying critical infrastructure and services the organisation has to offer to its internal and external customers.

This constant change poses challenges for security professionals in understanding and assessing the level of risk their organization is exposed to at any given moment.

NBP recently went live with Rapid-7 -Threat & Exposure Management solution which enables the bank to be on-point with cybersecurity validation, testing, remediation and response enabling a proactive stance when it comes to cybersecurity.—PR

