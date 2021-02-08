ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Egypt’s Juhayna share price tumbles as CEO detained

Reuters 08 Feb 2021

CAIRO: Shares in Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries dropped sharply in early trading on Sunday after the company said a second top official had been called for questioning and detained.

The company, Egypt’s largest dairy products and juices producer, confirmed the detention of CEO and deputy chairman Seifeldin Thabet in a disclosure to Egypt’s bourse regarding a pending investigation into his father, ex-chairman Safwan Thabet, who was arrested in December.

“The company has no further information regarding the detention/investigation to disclose at this point,” Juhayna said.

It said the investigation against Safwan Thabet regarded “personal accusations unrelated to the company”.

Thabet’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Juhayna’s shares tumbled 17% as trading opened on Sunday and were 10.55% down when the stock exchange closed at 1200 GMT.

shares Juhayna Food Industries Seifeldin Thabet Safwan Thabet

Egypt’s Juhayna share price tumbles as CEO detained

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Threats from Afghan-based terror groups: UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position: FO

Animation industry: MoITT, ISPR collaborate for development

Iran takes ‘final’ stance on nuclear deal

Receivables/payables dispute: KE seeks resolution on equity, fairness Shariah basis

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.