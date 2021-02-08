Saudi leads most Gulf markets higher

DUBAI: Most Gulf stocks closed higher on Sunday following Friday’s rise in global equities and a jump in oil prices, with Saudi Arabian banks boosting the index.

A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on expectations of further stimulus from Washington and hopes of an economic revival.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf regions’ financial markets, rose, with Brent climbing to nearly $60 a barrel, helped by supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 0.8%, buoyed by a 1.4% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 5.6% surge in Bank Albilad after it reported an increase in full year profit.

Among other gainers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco ended 0.4% up.

Dubai’s main share index slipped 0.2%, hit by a 3.2% fall in Dubai Investments.

Last week, the diversified investment group reported a net profit of 347.9 million dirhams ($94.72 million) for 2020, down from 657.4 million dirhams a year earlier.

The Abu Dhabi index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.4% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

In Qatar, the index added 0.6%, led by a 1.5% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index concluded flat, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company falling 2%.—Reuters