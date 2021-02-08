Johnson ‘excited’ for season after second Saudi title

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, (Saudi Arabia): World number one Dustin Johnson says he’s “excited” for the rest of the season after his imperious run of form continued when he won the Saudi International for the second time in three years on Sunday.

The 36-year-old American, who finished runner-up here last year, shot a two-under par 68 in tricky conditions to tally 15-under par 265.

That eventually proved to be two shots better than the group in tied second place at 13-under par - England’s Justin Rose (65) and American Tony Finau (67).

It was Johnson’s third win in eight starts since winning the Northern Trust Open on the PGA Tour, a run that includes his Masters triumph as well.

His only finish outside the top-10 since finishing runner-up in the PGA Championship in August last year is a tied 11th place at this year’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.