Kashmir Solidarity Day

Shahid Abbasi 08 Feb 2021

The prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has read the minds and hearts of the Kashmiris is a fact. He has, therefore, pointed out at his Kotli rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday that India can never win Kashmiris over. “The world history tells us that no army could ever win a population over. When a nation stood united, it defeated even the powerful armies. The United States, a superpower could not win in Vietnam…” the PM has been quoted as saying by media.

The world community, particularly the US and Russia, are requested to exert pressure on India, making it realize the fact that the implementation of the UNSC resolutions guaranteeing right to self-determination to Kashmiris is the only solution.

SHAHID ABBASI, (ISLAMABAD)

