Your rupee last week

08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (February 1 to 4, 2021).

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          29.01.2021                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    01.02.2021    04.02.2021                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       160.3     160.2     160.2     160.2   01/02/2021     160.3   02/02/2021   -   0.100000   -0.06
U.K     219.710   219.970   218.070   218.070   04/02/2021   219.970   01/02/2021   -   1.640000   -0.75
Japan  1.534300  1.529900  1.524000  1.524000   04/02/2021  1.529900   01/02/2021   -   0.010300   -0.67
Euro    193.950   194.250   192.530   192.530   04/02/2021   194.250   01/02/2021   -   1.420000   -0.73
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          29.01.2021                           LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    01.02.2021     04.02.2021                                FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       160.8     160.7     160.7     160.7   01/02/2021     160.8   02/02/2021   -   0.100000   -0.06
U.K     220.400   220.660   218.750   218.750   04/02/2021   220.660   01/02/2021   -   1.650000   -0.75
Japan  1.539100  1.534700  1.528700  1.528700   04/02/2021  1.534700   01/02/2021   -   0.010400   -0.68
Euro    194.550   194.850   193.130   193.130   04/02/2021   194.850   01/02/2021   -   1.420000   -0.73
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

