Markets
Your rupee last week
08 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (February 1 to 4, 2021).
========================================================================================================
T T CLEAN BUYING
AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
========================================================================================================
29.01.2021 LAST WEEK RATES
Previous
Week 01.02.2021 04.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week
Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount %
Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S 160.3 160.2 160.2 160.2 01/02/2021 160.3 02/02/2021 - 0.100000 -0.06
U.K 219.710 219.970 218.070 218.070 04/02/2021 219.970 01/02/2021 - 1.640000 -0.75
Japan 1.534300 1.529900 1.524000 1.524000 04/02/2021 1.529900 01/02/2021 - 0.010300 -0.67
Euro 193.950 194.250 192.530 192.530 04/02/2021 194.250 01/02/2021 - 1.420000 -0.73
========================================================================================================
T T & O D SELLING
AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
+ Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
29.01.2021 LAST WEEK RATES
Previous
Week 01.02.2021 04.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week
Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount %
Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S 160.8 160.7 160.7 160.7 01/02/2021 160.8 02/02/2021 - 0.100000 -0.06
U.K 220.400 220.660 218.750 218.750 04/02/2021 220.660 01/02/2021 - 1.650000 -0.75
Japan 1.539100 1.534700 1.528700 1.528700 04/02/2021 1.534700 01/02/2021 - 0.010400 -0.68
Euro 194.550 194.850 193.130 193.130 04/02/2021 194.850 01/02/2021 - 1.420000 -0.73
========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.