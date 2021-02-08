Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (February 1 to 4, 2021).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 29.01.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 01.02.2021 04.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 160.3 160.2 160.2 160.2 01/02/2021 160.3 02/02/2021 - 0.100000 -0.06 U.K 219.710 219.970 218.070 218.070 04/02/2021 219.970 01/02/2021 - 1.640000 -0.75 Japan 1.534300 1.529900 1.524000 1.524000 04/02/2021 1.529900 01/02/2021 - 0.010300 -0.67 Euro 193.950 194.250 192.530 192.530 04/02/2021 194.250 01/02/2021 - 1.420000 -0.73 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 29.01.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 01.02.2021 04.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 160.8 160.7 160.7 160.7 01/02/2021 160.8 02/02/2021 - 0.100000 -0.06 U.K 220.400 220.660 218.750 218.750 04/02/2021 220.660 01/02/2021 - 1.650000 -0.75 Japan 1.539100 1.534700 1.528700 1.528700 04/02/2021 1.534700 01/02/2021 - 0.010400 -0.68 Euro 194.550 194.850 193.130 193.130 04/02/2021 194.850 01/02/2021 - 1.420000 -0.73 ========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021