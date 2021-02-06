ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Quetta's Ahmed Mujtaba defeats Indian fighter in martial arts

  • Quetta-born Ahmed Mujtaba defeated Indian fighter Rahul Raju in a Mixed Martial Arts tournament.
  • The 28-year-old Mujtaba, also known as "Wolverine", knocked out the Indian fighter in a mere 56 seconds during the match.
BR Web Desk 06 Feb 2021

Quetta-born Ahmed Mujtaba defeated Indian fighter Rahul Raju in a Mixed Martial Arts tournament.

The 28-year-old Mujtaba, also known as "Wolverine", knocked out the Indian fighter in a mere 56 seconds during the match.

This was Mujtaba's third win on the international stage, as his overall record now stands at 10 victories and only two defeats.

In a video message after the victory, Mujtaba said that “My success is for the oppressed Kashmiris".

Ahmed’s strong kicks and punches brought Rahul under pressure immediately during the opening minute of the match.

After bowing his head to save himself from a blow from the Indian player, the Pakistani player struck Rahul Raju in the face, which ended the match.

“I would keep continuing to struggle to for the country and nation”, Ahmed mentioned in the video message.

India Pakistan Mixed martial arts Tournament Competition

Quetta's Ahmed Mujtaba defeats Indian fighter in martial arts

Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months

PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters