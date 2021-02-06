Quetta's Ahmed Mujtaba defeats Indian fighter in martial arts

Quetta-born Ahmed Mujtaba defeated Indian fighter Rahul Raju in a Mixed Martial Arts tournament.

The 28-year-old Mujtaba, also known as "Wolverine", knocked out the Indian fighter in a mere 56 seconds during the match.

This was Mujtaba's third win on the international stage, as his overall record now stands at 10 victories and only two defeats.

In a video message after the victory, Mujtaba said that “My success is for the oppressed Kashmiris".

Ahmed’s strong kicks and punches brought Rahul under pressure immediately during the opening minute of the match.

After bowing his head to save himself from a blow from the Indian player, the Pakistani player struck Rahul Raju in the face, which ended the match.

“I would keep continuing to struggle to for the country and nation”, Ahmed mentioned in the video message.