Hong Kong stocks up in morning session

05 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the morning with more gains Friday, extending the week's rally on hopes for a new US stimulus, vaccine rollouts and falling virus infections.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 percent, or 152.45 points, to 29,265.95.
