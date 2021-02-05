ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally

  • Apple jumped 2.6 percent following reports it is close to a deal on producing its own autonomous vehicles in cooperation with South Korean giant Hyundai. Neither company commented on the reports.
AFP 05 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records Thursday, extending a rally fueled by good earnings, improving economic data and positive coronavirus trends.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 3,871.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 13,777.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent at 31,055.86, about 130 points shy of a record.

The records follow data showing a drop in new applications for jobless benefits for the third straight week, the latest in a stream of improving economic data this week.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said investors have also been cheered by the drop in new US coronavirus cases and an increase in vaccination rates.

"We clearly are seeing fewer cases and fewer hospitalizations," Hogan said.

He also cited a calmer market environment with the ebbing of last week's drama surrounding GameStop and other equities. Investors are increasingly confident that volatility would dent confidence in the broader stock market.

However, Hogan cautioned that much stronger data -- including in Friday's jobs report -- could bolster critics of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan.

Among individual companies, Merck fell 1.7 percent as it announced that Ken Frazier would step down as chief executive and be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.

Apple jumped 2.6 percent following reports it is close to a deal on producing its own autonomous vehicles in cooperation with South Korean giant Hyundai. Neither company commented on the reports.

Disney rose 2.2 percent after a bipartisan group California state lawmakers released legislation that would allow the state's theme park to reopen more quickly than under the current state plan.

Disney has criticized the coronavirus plan by Governor Gavin Newsom as overly restrictive.

S&P 500 NASDAQ California Governor Gavin Newsom coronavirus cases Dow Jones Industrial Average GameStop Hogan

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters