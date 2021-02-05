ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

  • Qureshi said the entire Pakistani nation stands with them in their valiant struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination.
  • He said under the suffocating military siege and in the face of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian army has continued cordon-and-search operations, fake encounters, and indulged in a killing spree of Kashmiri youth in IIOJK.
Aisha Mahmood 05 Feb 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Kashmir Solidarity Day has reiterated Pakistan's unflinching solidarity with the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), the FM said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiris in their valiant struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

He further said that IIOJK is under continuous Indian military siege for 18 months now, adding that under the suffocating military siege and COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian army has continued fake encounters, cordon-and-search operations and indulged in a killing spree of Kashmiri youth in IIOJK.

He continued that the RSS-BJP regime following the extremist Hindutva ideology, has embarked on a design to change the demographic structure of the territory and obliterate the distinct Kashmiri identity by new domicile and property laws, as well as changing the official status of Urdu language.

The world must continue to act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of the Kashmiris and urge India to allow the UN Fact Finding Mission to investigate the grave human rights violations in IIOJK, Qureshi urged.

"Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to hold India accountable for its egregious violations of human rights and serious crimes against the Kashmiri people. Pakistan also reaffirms full support for its Kashmiri brothers and sisters. This solidarity will continue until the Kashmiris achieve their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. This is the only course to durable peace, security and development in South Asia," the FM said.

Kashmir FO IIOJK Shah Mahmood Quershi Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir Kashmir Solidarity Day

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters