ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

Reuters Updated 05 Feb 2021

LONDON: Britain's banks would need at least six months to prepare for any cut in interest rates below zero, the Bank of England said on Thursday as it kept its stimulus programmes on hold ahead of what it hopes will be an economic recovery later this year. The pound jumped by more than a cent against the U.S. dollar and 10-year British government bond yields rose to their highest since March as investors heavily scaled back bets the BoE would implement sub-zero rates this year.

The British central bank said it would ask banks to get ready for the possibility of negative rates, but that financial markets should not view sub-zero borrowing costs as a foregone conclusion.

"Nobody should take any signal from this," Governor Andrew Bailey told a news conference.

"My message to the markets is you really should not try to read the future behaviour of the MPC from these decisions and these actions we're taking on the toolbox."

Deputy Governor Sam Woods said most financial firms would need to make changes to their systems.

