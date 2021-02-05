Kashmir Solidarity Day today

LAHORE: All is set to mark ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Friday, to express support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The worst ever oppression perpetrated by India against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will also be highlighted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Solidarity walks will be arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit Baltistan and four provincial headquarters. In Punjab, government departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil levels. Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to public to actively participate in these rallies and gatherings.

