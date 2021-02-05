ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Personal appearance: One-time exemption allowed to Sanaullah

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

LAHORE: A special court for control of narcotics substance on Thursday allowed a one-time exemption from personal appearance to former Law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a heroin recovery case made against him by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and adjourned the proceedings to February 13.

Earlier the counsel of Rana Sanaullah told the court that Rana Sanaullah was in Islamabad to attend the sessions of the National Assembly. Opposing the application, the ANF prosecutor said the defence counsel had been seeking adjournments for the last one year and delaying the indictment of the suspects. The court however allowed the application of Khan and rose for the day. The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle.

National Assembly Court Anti Narcotics Force Rana Sanaullah Khan heroin

