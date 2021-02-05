Markets
LME official prices
05 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1984.00 1973.00 7832.50 2008.00 17623.00 24600.00 2585.00 2020.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1984.00 1973.00 7832.50 2008.00 17623.00 24600.00 2585.00 2020.00
3-months Buyer 1980.00 1972.00 7821.00 2022.00 17663.00 22915.00 2607.50 2020.00
3-months Seller 1980.00 1972.00 7821.00 2022.00 17663.00 22915.00 2607.50 2020.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22235.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22235.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
