BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 4, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,008.23
High: 5,075.72
Low: 4,989.05
Net Change: (-) 13.70
Volume ('000): 397,982
Value ('000): 23,571,028
Makt Cap 1,429,392,463,242
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,775.19
NET CH. (+) 1.50
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,801.62
NET CH. (-) 27.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,357.41
NET CH. (-) 33.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,099.32
NET CH. (-) 43.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,361.96
NET CH. (+) 65.71
------------------------------------
As on: 4-February-2021
====================================
