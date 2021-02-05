ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 4, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  5,008.23
High:                       5,075.72
Low:                        4,989.05
Net Change:                (-) 13.70
Volume ('000):               397,982
Value ('000):             23,571,028
Makt Cap           1,429,392,463,242
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,775.19
NET CH.                     (+) 1.50
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,801.62
NET CH.                    (-) 27.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,357.41
NET CH.                    (-) 33.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,099.32
NET CH.                    (-) 43.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,361.96
NET CH.                    (+) 65.71
------------------------------------
As on:               4-February-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

