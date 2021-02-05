KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,008.23 High: 5,075.72 Low: 4,989.05 Net Change: (-) 13.70 Volume ('000): 397,982 Value ('000): 23,571,028 Makt Cap 1,429,392,463,242 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,775.19 NET CH. (+) 1.50 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,801.62 NET CH. (-) 27.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,357.41 NET CH. (-) 33.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,099.32 NET CH. (-) 43.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,361.96 NET CH. (+) 65.71 ------------------------------------ As on: 4-February-2021 ====================================

