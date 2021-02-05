Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
05 Feb 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Habib Sugar Mills Limited 30.09.2020 55% Final Cash Dividend 02.02.2021
==============================================================================================
