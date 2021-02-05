Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Abdullah Shah Ghazi 30.09.2020 Nil (209.298) (2.64) 25.02.20210 19.02.2021 to
Sugar Mills Limited Year End 9.00.a.m. AGM 25.02.2021
Hashmi Can Company 31.12.2020 - (1.125) (0.69) - -
Limited Half Year
Nimir Industial Chemicals 31.12.2020 20% (i) 774.835 7.01 - 19.02.2021 to
Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year 25.02.2021
Nimir Industial Chemicals 31.12.2020 - 898.811 7.44 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Half Year
Chakwal Spinning 30.06.2020 Nil (50.473) (0.36) 26.02.2021 20.02.2021 to
Mills Limited Year End 11.00.a.m.AGM 26.02.2021
Tandlianwala Sugar 30.09.2020 Nil (281.725) (2.39) 26.02.2021 18.02.2021 to
Mills Limited Year End 10.00.a.m. AGM 27.02.2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd - - - - 27.02.2021 21.02.2021 to
12.00.p.m. 27.02.2021
EOGM
(HUBCSC2)The Hub - - - - - 16.02.2021 to
Power Company Ltd 22.02.2021
