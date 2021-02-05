ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Abdullah Shah Ghazi          30.09.2020      Nil         (209.298)    (2.64)    25.02.20210       19.02.2021 to
Sugar Mills Limited          Year End                                           9.00.a.m. AGM        25.02.2021
Hashmi Can Company           31.12.2020      -           (1.125)      (0.69)    -                             -
Limited                      Half Year
Nimir Industial Chemicals    31.12.2020      20% (i)     774.835      7.01      -                 19.02.2021 to
Limited (Unconsolidated)     Half Year                                                               25.02.2021
Nimir Industial Chemicals    31.12.2020      -           898.811      7.44      -                             -
Limited (Consolidated)       Half Year
Chakwal Spinning             30.06.2020      Nil         (50.473)     (0.36)    26.02.2021        20.02.2021 to
Mills Limited                Year End                                           11.00.a.m.AGM        26.02.2021
Tandlianwala Sugar           30.09.2020      Nil         (281.725)    (2.39)    26.02.2021        18.02.2021 to
Mills Limited                Year End                                           10.00.a.m. AGM       27.02.2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd         -               -           -            -         27.02.2021        21.02.2021 to
                                                                                12.00.p.m.           27.02.2021
                                                                                EOGM
(HUBCSC2)The Hub             -               -           -            -         -                 16.02.2021 to
Power Company Ltd                                                                                    22.02.2021
===============================================================================================================

