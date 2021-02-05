KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Abdullah Shah Ghazi 30.09.2020 Nil (209.298) (2.64) 25.02.20210 19.02.2021 to Sugar Mills Limited Year End 9.00.a.m. AGM 25.02.2021 Hashmi Can Company 31.12.2020 - (1.125) (0.69) - - Limited Half Year Nimir Industial Chemicals 31.12.2020 20% (i) 774.835 7.01 - 19.02.2021 to Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year 25.02.2021 Nimir Industial Chemicals 31.12.2020 - 898.811 7.44 - - Limited (Consolidated) Half Year Chakwal Spinning 30.06.2020 Nil (50.473) (0.36) 26.02.2021 20.02.2021 to Mills Limited Year End 11.00.a.m.AGM 26.02.2021 Tandlianwala Sugar 30.09.2020 Nil (281.725) (2.39) 26.02.2021 18.02.2021 to Mills Limited Year End 10.00.a.m. AGM 27.02.2021 Gharibwal Cement Ltd - - - - 27.02.2021 21.02.2021 to 12.00.p.m. 27.02.2021 EOGM (HUBCSC2)The Hub - - - - - 16.02.2021 to Power Company Ltd 22.02.2021 ===============================================================================================================

