Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till their right to self determination: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M Mazari has said that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris by heart and soul till their just right to self determination according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

In her exclusive interview with APP, she said that Facist Modi regime has rejected the Geneva Convention and increased violence day by day in the occupied valley.

She said that Kashmiri women suffered mass-rape episodes in Poshpura and Kupwara districts of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that was on record where India was committing grave human rights violations.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums and briefed the United States about the sensitivity of Kashmir issue.

She demanded that the international human rights group should take the case of illegally detained Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Gilani, Asia Andrabi and others to UNCHR and other world forums to ensure their release from Tihar jail.

She regretted that some countries who had their economic interests were not raising the voices of Kashmiri people to rescue them from Indian brutalities.

"We should raise Kashmiris voice at all international forums through diplomatic channels and use all forums to pressurize India and file petition against India on Violation of Kashmir according EU law.”

She also said that International media coverage has increased more on Kashmir issue.

Mazari also condemned Hindutva ruthless treatment of Indian Punjab farmer's and Muslims along with other minorities.

She said that curfew has been imposed in IIOJK and there was a shortage of medicines and food due to the curfew imposed for so many days.

She said the silence of the international community on the Kashmir issue could be a prelude to a major war in the region.