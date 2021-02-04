ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Volkswagen expects to deliver 100,000 ID.4 electric SUVs in 2021

  • The delivery of its D line-up of electric vehicles to begin as soon as March in Europe and China, and from the middle of the year in the United States.
  • This follows the launch of the new ID.4 electric crossover SUV in September, just as the company’s ID.3 began deliveries.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Feb 2021

German automaker Volkswagen is expected to deliver 100,000 of its ID.4 electric SUV in 2021 in markets of China, Europe and United States.

The delivery of its D line-up of electric vehicles to begin as soon as March in Europe and China, and from the middle of the year in the United States.

This follows the launch of the new ID.4 electric crossover SUV in September, just as the company’s ID.3 began deliveries.

Both the ID.3 and ID.4 are based on VW’s new modular electric drive kit (MEB).

The German car maker is intent on becoming a global market leader in electric mobility as it plans to invest over €11 billion by 2023 and produce 1.5 million electric cars a year by 2025.

Available with two battery sizes, the ID.4 Pure comes with a 52kWh battery with a range of 348-kilometres, while the ID.4 Pro comes with a 77kWh battery and a range of up to 522-kilometres.

“The ID.4 plays an important role,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO.

“With this model, Volkswagen is expanding its range to include an electric vehicle in the world’s largest growth segment, the compact SUV class. The market launch of our world car is therefore an important strategic milestone for the brand.”

“We hope to deliver well over 100,000 ID.4s to customers this year alone. We have already received 17,000 incoming orders for the vehicle.”

Of these promised 100,000 ID.4 deliveries, VW expects two-thirds to go to Europe, while the remaining third will be split between China and the United States.

