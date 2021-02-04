ECP informs SC dates for local polls in Punjab, K-P and Cantonment Boards

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has submitted the dates for local elections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Cantonment Boards, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Supreme Court had ordered the ECP to submit the progress report over the matter. The top court had also ordered the election commission to submit deliberations of its sessions with regard to the local government elections.

The ECP told the Supreme Court that the local government elections in Punjab will be held in three phases. In the first phase, local council polls will be held on June 20 while elections in second phase will be held on July 16.

In the third phase, the polls will be held on August 8.

Similarly, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the ECP said that the polling for local council election will be held in two phases. The elections in the first and second phase elections will be held on April 8 and May 29 respectively.

Moreover, the Cantonment Boards’ elections will also be held on April 8 and May 29, the ECP said.