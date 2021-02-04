ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
979 health workers inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Sindh

  • Apart from Karachi, 129 health workers were vaccinated at Liaquat University of Medical Sciences (LUMS) and 186 at Shaheed Benazirabad’s MCH centre.
  • Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.
BR Web Desk 04 Feb 2021

As many as 979 frontline health workers were inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine in Sindh during past 24 hours, the provincial health department informed on Thursday.

The vaccination drive commenced simultaneously across the country the other day.

As per the data provided by the health department, about 108 health workers were vaccinated at Karachi’s Khaliqdina Hall vaccination centre, 102 at Dow University’s Ojha campus, 34 at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), 75 at Qatar Hospital, 14 at Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi, 113 at Liaqatabad Hospital, 36 at Children Hospital, 37 at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi and 145 at a Malir hospital.

Apart from Karachi, 129 health workers were vaccinated at Liaquat University of Medical Sciences (LUMS) and 186 at Shaheed Benazirabad’s MCH centre.

A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on Wednesday. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China is being used in the first phase.

Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

