ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -9.56 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,682 Decreased By ▼ -303.67 (-1.17%)
KSE100 46,932 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0%)
KSE30 19,592 Increased By ▲ 23.09 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand slips as investors eye US economic recovery

  • With no local data due in the session and US non-farm payrolls set for release on Friday, traders expect the rand to trade in a narrow range.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, back tracking for the first time this week, as optimism around a coronavirus stimulus package in the United States lifted the dollar.

At 0700 GMT, the rand was 0.44% weaker at 15.0050 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 14.9400.

In previous sessions, the rand was supported by the global search for yield by investors still unsure of the about the direction of lending rates in developed economies. The currency gained more than 1.5% in the first three days of the week.

But, on Thursday, receding pessimism about the US economic outlook ahead of the release of an important jobs data along with moves by President Joe Biden to pass more fiscal stimulus drove demand for the dollar.

With no local data due in the session and US non-farm payrolls set for release on Friday, traders expect the rand to trade in a narrow range.

"The USD-ZAR has traded with a topside tilt overnight, with momentum having shifted after the pair was unable to sustain a break below the 14.9000 support level yesterday," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note. "The pair looks comfortable pivoting around 15.0000 for now, and may need a strong catalyst to break out of this pattern."

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue up 5 basis points to 8.495%.

South Africa's rand bonds issued coronavirus stimulus USD ZAR ETM Analytics

South Africa's rand slips as investors eye US economic recovery

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters