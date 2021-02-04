Sindh intends to buy coronavirus vaccine from China: Murad tells Chinese consul general

China has assured that it will provide Sindh all assistance regarding the procurement of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Chinese Consul General Li Bijian called on Thursday Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali at the CM house in Karachi. During the meeting, Shah told the Chinese general that Sindh intends to purchase the Sinopharm vaccine from China. He said he wants to protect the people from the deadly coronavirus.

Bijian assured the CM of his cooperation in the procurement of the vaccine, a statement by the CM House said. The two sides also discussed the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project. The CM also sought the Chinese government's support for the project. "China will fully support Sindh government for CR project," the general assured.

On Tuesday, the consignment of 84,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China was handed over to Sindh. On Wednesday, the first coronavirus vaccine in Sindh was administered to Dr Tanveer Ahmed at the facility. Also in attendance were CM Shah, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chinese Consul General Li Bijian and Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi.

In the first phase, a total of 54,000 front-line healthcare staff of both public and private sectors in the province will be inoculated at nine centres of Sindh, including seven in Karachi.