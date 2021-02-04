ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure today

  • Justice Gulzar says mills that have been closed don’t need officers
  • Remove all officers and then start sacking the employees, remarks CJP
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 04 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has held the management of the Pakistan Steel Mills responsible for its downfall and ordered removal of all officers before sacking of employees, local media reported on Thursday.

The top court was hearing a case on the promotions of the mill employees.

Justice Gulzar said that the Supreme Court will pass an order for closing down the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). The CJP stated that mills that have been closed don’t need officers. “What those 439 officers are doing”, he asked and added these offices are nothing but a burden on the national treasury.

Remove all officers and then start sacking the employees, the top judge remarked.

During the proceedings, the PSM lawyer apprised the court that the management of the PSM has been changed. Gulzar asked will this convert the entity from loss-making to profitable? "The PSM is having more employees against its need even today."

He remarked that the management worked together and took decisions that affected the mills. “Has the government launched any investigation against the management?”

The chief justice hinted that the court will close down the mills if the management refuses to improve their performance. He remarked that a short order will be issued later in the day.

The Supreme Court (SC) ordered ministers for planning and privatisation to appear before the court on February 9.

