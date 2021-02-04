Deutsche Bank posts first annual net profit since 2014: statement

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German giant Deutsche Bank posted Thursday its first annual profit in six years, boosted by strong gains at its investment and private banking divisions.

Net profit for 2020 reached 113 million euros, while for the fourth quarter of the year, net earnings came in at 51 million euros.

The bank nevertheless set aside close to 1.8 billion euros in provisions in 2020 to cope with the risk of credit losses -- around 2.5 times more than in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.