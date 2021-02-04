Markets
Deutsche Bank posts first annual net profit since 2014: statement
- Net profit for 2020 reached 113 million euros, while for the fourth quarter of the year, net earnings came in at 51 million euros.
04 Feb 2021
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German giant Deutsche Bank posted Thursday its first annual profit in six years, boosted by strong gains at its investment and private banking divisions.
Net profit for 2020 reached 113 million euros, while for the fourth quarter of the year, net earnings came in at 51 million euros.
The bank nevertheless set aside close to 1.8 billion euros in provisions in 2020 to cope with the risk of credit losses -- around 2.5 times more than in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure today
Deutsche Bank posts first annual net profit since 2014: statement
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP
Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks
Read more stories
Comments